TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa: Being a villager almost ruined my happiness for life

The star opened up about embracing the good life

27 August 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Clement Maosa plays Kwaito in 'Skeem Saam'.
Clement Maosa plays Kwaito in 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via Clement Maosa's Instagram

Actor and muso Clement Maosa is tired of his “villager” mentality and has vowed to enjoy the finer things in life.

Clement took to Instagram recently and explained that for the longest time he couldn't accept “pampering” himself because he felt it was a waste of money. 

The actor, who plays Kwaito in Skeem Saam, said he was taking a stance on happiness and not looking back.

“I couldn’t accept the kind of treats because I thought it was a waste of money but ke silana manje (we are here now) no looking back. We all know what happened to Lot’s wife!”

Months ago, Clement encouraged the youth of Mzansi to start working for things they wanted.

The actor is trying to uplift young people from difficult economic situations in disadvantaged communities.

MORE

WATCH | Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa drops snippets of new music video

Judging from the snippet, it's hella fire!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | Clement Maosa conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Clement Maosa was part of this year's Trek4Mandela expedition.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Clement Maosa headed to Kilimanjaro: I'm doing it for my parents and Akhumzi & Dumi

The Skeem Saam actor is a man on a mission.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa: Kwaito’s black tax struggles are real to me

Clement Maosa has been preaching the reality of so many South Africans burdened by black tax with his character Kwaito on Skeem Saam, and told ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES| 'Mabaso is winning the cheating award': Fans go crazy over 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X