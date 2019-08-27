Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa: Being a villager almost ruined my happiness for life
The star opened up about embracing the good life
Actor and muso Clement Maosa is tired of his “villager” mentality and has vowed to enjoy the finer things in life.
Clement took to Instagram recently and explained that for the longest time he couldn't accept “pampering” himself because he felt it was a waste of money.
The actor, who plays Kwaito in Skeem Saam, said he was taking a stance on happiness and not looking back.
“I couldn’t accept the kind of treats because I thought it was a waste of money but ke silana manje (we are here now) no looking back. We all know what happened to Lot’s wife!”
Months ago, Clement encouraged the youth of Mzansi to start working for things they wanted.
The actor is trying to uplift young people from difficult economic situations in disadvantaged communities.