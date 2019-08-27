TshisaLIVE

Steve Harvey is in SA & we're getting a local version of 'Family Feud'

27 August 2019 - 08:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Steve Harvey has been hosting the show since 2010.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Get your game face on, because hit US family game show Family Feud is launching a local version and host Steve Harvey is in town.

Steve jetted into Mzansi recently and on Monday announced the launch of an African version of the show, which he will host.

The game show sees two families compete to give the most popular answers to surveyed questions, often with hilarious results. It has been on air since 1976, with Steve hosting since 2010.

View this post on Instagram

@iamsteveharveytv with @leratokganyago in the house

A post shared by Bob (@mabenabob) on

Recording will start in October, with it set to air early next year.

Steve told Sowetan he was excited to be “home” and wanted to open up opportunities on the continent.

“Originally I wanted to come home. I have a home in America, and America has been good to me. It is a land of opportunities. A lot of my family and business is there. But it is not my homeland. Whenever people talk about going home it sounds so cool. And my home is Africa.” 

Steve also took time to speak to eNCA, hilariously renaming host Shahan Ramkissoon, Reshaun Pattison.

The legendary comedian and TV host also took time out of his busy schedule to take in some wildlife

