WATCH | A sneak peek at Travis Scott’s doccie

In the trailer, Travis and Kylie Jenner can be seen kissing in the back seat of a blacked-out SUV.

It then shows them at home wearing matching cloud-print hoodies, as Travis flies their giggling daughter, Stormi Webster, about the room.

In another scene, the couple can be seen leaving a building together, briefly kissing, before going their separate ways.

The Grammy-nominated artist can also be seen watching himself early on in his career, playing to a small crowd of about 15 people in 2014, where he laughs and says some of the attendees were people he knew.

It then switches to him performing during his sold-out tour, as well as prepping for his half-time Superbowl show.

The documentary is set to premiere on Wednesday.