WATCH | A sneak peek at Travis Scott’s doccie
It seems Travis Scott has taken a page out of Beyonce's book. He is giving fans a glimpse into his life and tours in his Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.
The Yosemite hitmaker will reveal what it took to bring his album, Astroworld, alive, his 2019 Super Bowl half-time performance and intimate family moments.
The documentary follows Travis on his 56-date Astroworld tour in 2018, with footage of his childhood.
Watch the video below:
In the trailer, Travis and Kylie Jenner can be seen kissing in the back seat of a blacked-out SUV.
It then shows them at home wearing matching cloud-print hoodies, as Travis flies their giggling daughter, Stormi Webster, about the room.
In another scene, the couple can be seen leaving a building together, briefly kissing, before going their separate ways.
The Grammy-nominated artist can also be seen watching himself early on in his career, playing to a small crowd of about 15 people in 2014, where he laughs and says some of the attendees were people he knew.
It then switches to him performing during his sold-out tour, as well as prepping for his half-time Superbowl show.
The documentary is set to premiere on Wednesday.