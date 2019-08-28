AKA promises big hits on new music project: 'Has Mega ever let you down?'
AKA is working on a new album and claims it's going to be “fire,” dubbing it his best work yet.
The Supa Mega topped the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after saying he was “locked” with his latest project, predicting it would surpass his last album, Touch My Blood (TMB).
I’ve never been so locked in on a project before. I know I said last time that TMB would be my best work, but whatevs, we went double plat and stuff and that’s cool, but this one ... oh man.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019
Even though TMB reached double-platinum status, AKA said his new work had surprised him. It will also feature some of the best rappers in the game.
“Of course I’m gonna get my OGs and favs on the album. But I wanna get Emtee, Nasty, Shane, Flame, Hash, Ason, Willy Cardiac, Reece, Babyface Dean, J Molly, etc. Sorry if I left out a few names as well.”
I never disappoint. Ever. I’m so excited for you to hear this music 😭😭😭😭😭— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019
I’ve decided that this album is going to have 1 billion features. ESPECIALLY from the new wave 🌊 of SA Hip Hop.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019
Emtee said 2020 would be his big comeback and AKA has previously spoken about wanting to work with the Roll Up hitmaker.
Despite AKA getting fans excited, he said he had to hold back on info.
“I wanna explain the sound to you but Sony is telling me I can’t drop any more snippets. Okay, fair enough.”
I wanna tell you the title of the album, but I don’t think I can do it justice over a few tweets. I wanna explain the sound to you but SONY is telling me I can’t drop any more snippets ... fair enough.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019
So, when can we get a taste of the new music? AKA says two singles will be out in September. Oh, and there will be a strong female contingent.
Also the dollies. I HAVE to make records with the hunnies on this album.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019