AKA promises big hits on new music project: 'Has Mega ever let you down?'

28 August 2019 - 11:51 By Masego Seemela
Rapper AKA wants to work with Nasty C and Emtee.
Image: Via Instagram/AKA/Blaq Smith

AKA is working on a new album and claims it's going to be “fire,” dubbing it his best work yet. 

The Supa Mega topped the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after saying he was “locked” with his latest project, predicting it would surpass his last album, Touch My Blood (TMB).

Even though TMB reached double-platinum status, AKA said his new work had surprised him. It will also feature some of the best rappers in the game.

“Of course I’m gonna get my OGs and favs on the album. But I wanna get Emtee, Nasty, Shane, Flame, Hash, Ason, Willy Cardiac, Reece, Babyface Dean, J Molly, etc. Sorry if I left out a few names as well.”

Emtee said 2020 would be his big comeback and AKA has previously spoken about wanting to work with the Roll Up hitmaker.

Despite AKA getting fans excited, he said he had to hold back on info. 

“I wanna explain the sound to you but Sony is telling me I can’t drop any more snippets. Okay, fair enough.”

So, when can we get a taste of the new music? AKA says two singles will be out in September. Oh, and there will be a strong female contingent. 

