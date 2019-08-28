Cassper isn't here for Scoop Makhathini 'hate': I'm focused on #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

Cassper Nyovest has brushed off suggestions that Scoop Makhathini had shaded him during an episode of his Popcast podcast series.

Scoop sat down with fellow hosts DJ Vigilante, Ms Cosmo and DJ Speedsta recently to speak about A-listers opening opportunities for others.

The conversation quickly turned to Cassper and his Family Tree music label.

Scoop shared that he did not believe signing artists was the same as putting an artist on, because they stood to benefit from it personally.