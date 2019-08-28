TshisaLIVE

Cassper isn't here for Scoop Makhathini 'hate': I'm focused on #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

28 August 2019 - 13:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has got bigger things on his mind.
Cassper Nyovest has brushed off suggestions that Scoop Makhathini had shaded him during an episode of his Popcast podcast series.

Scoop sat down with fellow hosts DJ Vigilante, Ms Cosmo and DJ Speedsta recently to speak about A-listers opening opportunities for others. 

The conversation quickly turned to Cassper and his Family Tree music label.

Scoop shared that he did not believe signing artists was the same as putting an artist on, because they stood to benefit from it personally.

Some felt that Scoop was being unnecessarily spicy and hit Cassper up to tell him.

In response Mufasa made it clear that he has no time to catch feelings.

"Right now I'm pushing #FillUpRoyalBafokeng. I'm not watching anything that doesn't talk about that or anything that doesn't push that. I'll watch it next year to figure out if be said something that's offending or not."

He added that his eye was on #FillUpRoyalBafokeng and there would be "no distractions".

DJ Vigilante hit the comments section to reassure Cass that nothing bad was said about him.

"Well we mentioned what contribution you did for the game and opening up opportunities for the young. Nothing bad was said, anyways congrats on #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.

