IN MEMES | Please Step In fans think Mam' Angie took the wrong offramp

Viewers of Please Step In are upset with Mam' Angie who they believe isn't helping families sort out their issues in a constructive manner.

While healing families from their issues is Mam' Angie's main duty, Tuesday night's episode didn't show viewers that and they called out the host. They claimed she brought poor and biased judgments to the issue at hand.

The episode saw a stressed-out daughter, Puleng, seek intervention for her mother who she believed was a hoarder.

Concerned for her health, Mam' Angie tried to assist Puleng's mother to realise that her living conditions were not good for her wellbeing.

The mother's condition has since driven a wedge between herself and her children as Puleng and her sister, Nthabiseng, got an opportunity to vent their feelings.

The sisters expressed how their mother's hoarding affected their relationship as a family and was the main reason why they didn't pay her any visits.

Mam' Angie then made the mother realise that her issues of not letting go of the past was affecting the relationship she had with her children who aren't able to visit her because of her cluttered yard.

This then saw Mam' Angie taking sides with the children, with viewers feeling that hoarding was more of a disease that the mother was suffering from.

Tweeps didn't react well to Mam' Angie's advice. Here's what they had to say on Twitter: