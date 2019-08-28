Refilwe Modiselle on living with albinism: 'Many kids get rejected at birth because of a mere condition'

Model Refilwe Modiselle stays winning in her skin because of the upbringing she received, which helps her to continue to strive to fulfill her purpose in life.

Refilwe shared an intimate picture of herself and her mother which saw her take her followers on a journey back in time to her childhood times to when her grandmother was alive.

The model explained that her mother told her a story of how her grandmother made sure Refilwe was loved.

"My grandmother said to my mother when I was brought home after my birth. 'I never want to see this child in a dustbin', and my mother honored that promise beyond words."

Being grateful for her upbringing, Refilwe took the time to address her late grandmother and said, "Mamie, Gran look at what I've done with my life. I know you are with me always from the heavens."

She also showed her gratitude to her mother who allowed her to be the person she needed to become in order to fulfill her purpose.