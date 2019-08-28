Refilwe Modiselle on living with albinism: 'Many kids get rejected at birth because of a mere condition'
Model Refilwe Modiselle stays winning in her skin because of the upbringing she received, which helps her to continue to strive to fulfill her purpose in life.
Refilwe shared an intimate picture of herself and her mother which saw her take her followers on a journey back in time to her childhood times to when her grandmother was alive.
The model explained that her mother told her a story of how her grandmother made sure Refilwe was loved.
"My grandmother said to my mother when I was brought home after my birth. 'I never want to see this child in a dustbin', and my mother honored that promise beyond words."
Being grateful for her upbringing, Refilwe took the time to address her late grandmother and said, "Mamie, Gran look at what I've done with my life. I know you are with me always from the heavens."
She also showed her gratitude to her mother who allowed her to be the person she needed to become in order to fulfill her purpose.
She said her upbringing taught her that "a child is a child, a human being with a soul - no matter how they come."
"Many kids get rejected or are ostracised at birth because of a mere condition, not knowing how much of a blessing that, that child could be. Moral of the story is a child is a child, a human being with a soul - no matter how they come! Learning to love your child unconditionally is the greatest gift you could ever give to a soul that chose you as a parent before being conceived.
She said that children are assigned to a specific parent and it can't be taken for granted.
"That child has been assigned specifically to you for you!. Don't take for granted who or what you have been given. You don't know what lessons, love, joy and blessings that soul will bring for your life."