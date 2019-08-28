Scandal's Andile is doing music & touring with DJ Naves

Scandal! actor Andile Sithole is spreading his wings as a Gqom artist and he's just so good he's just been signed on to tour with DJ Naves.

Andile, who plays the role of Ndu on the popular soapie, has been heating up dance floors as his alter ego, Ai05.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Andile revealed that music had always been part of the plan, but that he had been biding his time before he unleashed it on the world.

"I have always loved music. I like playing around in studio, making tracks, but I couldn't take it seriously because I was full-time at Scandal! .

Now his schedule is less demanding and he is giving music all the attention he can. Part of that is to prove that Gqom isn't dead.

"Gqom just feels nice. I feel it with my body and soul. It is a way to express myself. It is also a way to put people in a good place. Gqom isn't dead. Gqom will never die while I am around."

It has only been a few months, but already he has been approached by Metro FM drive time co-host DJ Naves to accompany him on a nationwide tour.

"He called me, saying 'Come work with us, let's do it'. I jumped at the chance. I am excited to do this. I am an independent artist, under my own label Grey and Black Entertainment, and so this is a great opportunity for me."

The tour will see him jet across the country, but Andile was quick to shut down any suggestions that it would lead to him leaving Scandal!

"I am still part of Scandal! and will continue to be on the show. It just means that I will be on set on some days and not on others. I have to make time for Scandal! I am like the father of twins. I have to look after both of them equally."