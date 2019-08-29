Arthur & Cici: A timeline to judgment
Veteran kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assaulting his former girlfriend, Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala.
Arthur was accused of assaulting Cici at his Midrand home in 2017.
Here is a timeline of the events. the what happened.
Assault charge
In June 2017, fans across Mzansi woke up to a Sunday World report which said Cici had laid charges of assault against Mafokate.
Police confirmed that Arthur was arrested for common assault and released on bail.
Counter-assault charge
Arthur laid a counter-assault charge against Cici, alleging that she hit him with a coat hanger and a steel chair, and bit his arms during a scuffle.
However, the Midrand Magistrate's Court found her not guilty.
Emotions in court
In August 2018, SowetanLIVE reported that emotions ran high at the Midrand Magistrate's Court, where Arthur, who was standing trial on the assault charges, “broke down in tears”.
He maintained his innocence, having pleaded not guilty during a previous appearance.
Moving on
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in April, Cici said she wouldn't let the alleged incident affect her life.
“I'm already singing a new song, because I decided not to live my life according to what is happening in court. I live for now and I've decided that whatever happens will happen.
“I can't let that experience take away from the life I'm supposed to live as a human being, because it isn't my whole life. It is just a portion. One specific event, a grain of sand on the beach of my life,” she said.
Acquitted of assault charges
Arthur's lawyer, Daniel Nakeng, confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that the musician was acquitted.
He said his client had mixed feelings, as “a lot of time and dignity has been taken away from him and it would take many years to rebuild”.
“We are glad the matter has been put to rest and we hope both parties can find peace going forward,” Nakeng said.
Cici responds to judgment
Despite the judgement, Cici has vowed to continue fighting "until the truth is brought to light."