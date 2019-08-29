Arthur & Cici: A timeline to judgment

Veteran kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assaulting his former girlfriend, Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala.

Arthur was accused of assaulting Cici at his Midrand home in 2017.

Here is a timeline of the events. the what happened.

Assault charge

In June 2017, fans across Mzansi woke up to a Sunday World report which said Cici had laid charges of assault against Mafokate.

Police confirmed that Arthur was arrested for common assault and released on bail.