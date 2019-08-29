TshisaLIVE

Dineo Langa: Pray for your relationships, too many people are desperate for your misery

29 August 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Dineo Langa has urged fans to pray for happy relationships.
Dineo Langa has urged fans to pray for happy relationships.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress and TV personality Dineo Langa has urged fans to pray for healthy relationships.

“Pray for your happy relationships guys. Too many people are desperate for your misery just to make themselves feel better about their sh***y lives. They're even willing to convert your story into bald-faced lies,” she tweeted.

Dineo's relationship with rapper Solo is firmly in the spotlight at the moment, after she revealed that they are gearing up for a white wedding soon.

The couple, known for being private about their love life, recently opened up to True Love magazine about their white wedding preps and their journey into ubungoma.

They spoke about how they were called to be traditional healers and had paid lobola for each other to avoid friction between their ancestral families.

“A message was conveyed to me through a dream, saying we first had to get our ancestors acquainted with each other. This would, in turn, help them coexist peacefully going forward,” Solo said.

MORE

Dineo and Solo's dress sense is total #CoupleGoals

Dineo Langa and her hubby, Solo, are always looking stylish
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Inside Solo & Dineo Moeketsi's dreamy baecation

Dineo and Solo's vacay has us in our feels.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Solo reflects on paying lobola for Dineo Moeketsi

Solo and Dineo are building their fairytale.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's memoir - 'He's allowed to tell his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi responds to claims that Mohale is not happy and is in it for the money TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X