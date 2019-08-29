TshisaLIVE

‘He makes us look bad!’: The streets on US star Rich the Kid posing in eKasi

29 August 2019 - 11:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Rich the Kid got tongues wagging.
Image: Rich the Kid Instagram

Rich the Kid's appearance in SA continues to keep tongues wagging, with fans slamming the star for posting a snap of himself in eKasi this week.

Rich, who is in the country after performing at the House of Vans pop-up experience in Johannesburg last weekend, was snapped on a dusty street with a vendor behind him.

Sold out in South Africa 💎🇿🇦

The picture was quickly shared across social media, with many feeling he had made SA "look backward". They suggested he rather take pictures in hot spots like Sandton or Rosebank.

Some warned that he could get robbed of his jewels in eKasi.

Others, like "people's blesser" Malcolm X, stanned over the US star and told him to love his life.

Among those not impressed by the rapper was Scoop Makhathini. 

The TV and radio host tweeted that Rich was "mediocre" and should not have been booked for the event over local talent.

"I can’t believe the bullsh*t y'all will celebrate. And f*ck these brands for even booking this n*gga and telling South African artists and creatives that there is no money. Honestly, f**k them."

