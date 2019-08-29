IN MEMES | Fans are gatvol of 'bitter' Botshelo trying to sink Mapitsi's happiness

Wednesday night's episode of Skeem Saam had fans in their feelings – they couldn't understand why Botshelo was hating on Mapitsi.

Acting like the concerned friend, Botshelo tried to suppress her jealousy towards Mapitsi and Tbose, after her break-up with Mr Langa.

Botshelo has been fooling Mapitsi. Being all bitter about her love life, Botshelo was the one anonymously bashing Mapitsi on a blog.

Hurt by the comments on the blog, Mapitsi looked to Botshelo for comfort and she “acted” like she cared about what Mapitsi was going through.

Trying to give their relationship another try, Mapitsi received a large teddy bear from Tbose, as a stand-in for him when he was not with her.

This romantic gesture made roommate Botshelo more jealous of the love birds' continuous public displays of affection, and she felt a lack of compassion towards Mapitsi.

Viewers have reacted by expressing their frustrations on Twitter.

Here is what they had to say: