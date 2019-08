IN MEMES | Fans are gatvol of 'bitter' Botshelo trying to sink Mapitsi's happiness

Wednesday night's episode of Skeem Saam had fans in their feelings – they couldn't understand why Botshelo was hating on Mapitsi.

Acting like the concerned friend, Botshelo tried to suppress her jealousy towards Mapitsi and Tbose, after her break-up with Mr Langa.

Botshelo has been fooling Mapitsi. Being all bitter about her love life, Botshelo was the one anonymously bashing Mapitsi on a blog.

Hurt by the comments on the blog, Mapitsi looked to Botshelo for comfort and she β€œacted” like she cared about what Mapitsi was going through.

Trying to give their relationship another try, Mapitsi received a large teddy bear from Tbose, as a stand-in for him when he was not with her.

This romantic gesture made roommate Botshelo more jealous of the love birds' continuous public displays of affection, and she felt a lack of compassion towards Mapitsi.

Viewers have reacted by expressing their frustrations on Twitter.

Here is what they had to say: