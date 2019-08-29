IN MEMES | Fans are gatvol of 'bitter' Botshelo trying to sink Mapitsi's happiness
Wednesday night's episode of Skeem Saam had fans in their feelings – they couldn't understand why Botshelo was hating on Mapitsi.
Acting like the concerned friend, Botshelo tried to suppress her jealousy towards Mapitsi and Tbose, after her break-up with Mr Langa.
Botshelo has been fooling Mapitsi. Being all bitter about her love life, Botshelo was the one anonymously bashing Mapitsi on a blog.
Hurt by the comments on the blog, Mapitsi looked to Botshelo for comfort and she “acted” like she cared about what Mapitsi was going through.
Trying to give their relationship another try, Mapitsi received a large teddy bear from Tbose, as a stand-in for him when he was not with her.
This romantic gesture made roommate Botshelo more jealous of the love birds' continuous public displays of affection, and she felt a lack of compassion towards Mapitsi.
Viewers have reacted by expressing their frustrations on Twitter.
Here is what they had to say:
#SkeemSaam Am I the only one who thinks Botshelo is behind that comment on Mapitsi's blog?🤔 pic.twitter.com/f0Z60teZIt— Takalani Makongoza (@Takiey_Mack) August 27, 2019
Well, you said it dude @Takiey_Mack, #Botshelo is the bitter lady trying to sink #Mapitsi, really sad. @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam— Owolabi Olalekan Gabriel 🇳🇬 (@OwolabiLekan_) August 28, 2019
#SkeemSaam— Rhulani Chabangu (@RhulaniChabangu) August 28, 2019
So Botshelo wanted to finish Mapitsi while brushing her off 😂😂
Botshelo is so bitter she's busy taunting Mapitsi woah and she doesn't realize she's bringing them closer 💀💀💀 #SkeemSaam— Swati Princess Lo Yellow 💕 (@Promisesara) August 28, 2019
I think is Botshelo who is posting negative comments on Mapitsi's block. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/vvQYMkZRSW— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) August 28, 2019
#SkeemSaam Botshelo o jealous ka Mapitsi she's the annonymous— 21AugustBirthday (@sebu_mokhoke) August 28, 2019
Bathong Botshelo, #SkeemSaam— Kabelo Motlhomi (@Kabzer) August 28, 2019
For the what for doing to the Mapitsi like that. @SkeemSaam3 .
This gal of this.
I think Mapitsi’s roommate (Botshelo) is the person whose posting the mean comments #SkeemSaam— Oh Lovely (@Marang_Beauty) August 28, 2019
Botshelo o tlo betha Mapitsi ka stena sham #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/9t4s1vFHty— KM 🇿🇦 (@kamogetso2) August 26, 2019
I think Botshelo is the one with bad jealousy comments on Mapitsi's blog.....or kanjani #SkeemSaam fam ? pic.twitter.com/RnszfaMP1s— IG:Wisani Baloyi 🏳️🌈 (@BaloyiSalvor) August 28, 2019