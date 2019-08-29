TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Sis Patty is back on The Queen and we are dying!

29 August 2019 - 11:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Thembsie Matu plays Petronella on The Queen.
Thembsie Matu plays Petronella on The Queen.
Image: Via instagram

Petronella once again had fans in fits of laughter with her advice to Vee on Thursday night's episode of The Queen

Vee is seeing flames at the moment because of Amo and her attitude towards her.

Amo came back to SA from America after her father, Jerry, was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Since then she's made Vee's life a living hell.

Gatvol, Vee went to visit Sis Patty for advice.

Petronella was frying slap chips while Vee was there and had her eye on the food the whole time.

But it was her advice to Vee that had the streets in stitches.

Sis Patty said that she would have taught Amo a lesson and given her a serious beating.

She then advised Vee to "just ignore her".

Vee said she's been leaving early to avoid Amo but Sis Patty said she shouldn't hide and suggested she leave her gun on the table to show she is in control.

The streets were defeated by Petronella and flooded social media with memes and messages about her and the "sage-like" wisdom.

Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool

Thembsie Matu is preparing to bid farewell to her husband
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The Queen's Petronella is already the wooden mic winner at Idols!

Can someone please pass around a donations basket to collect money for sis Patty to get singing lessons.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Patty's rendition of AKA's Jealousy leaves Twitter in stitches

Petronella won't rob herself of fame just because of her madam's 'jealousy!'
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Will Petronella's advice to Mmabatho in 'The Queen' be discussed at the #MensConference?

As Mzansi’s guys head to the #MensConference on Thursday, they may want to add an urgent item to the agenda – Petronella’s cold advice to Mmabatho in ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  4. Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's memoir - 'He's allowed to tell his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi responds to claims that Mohale is not happy and is in it for the money TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X