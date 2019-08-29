TshisaLIVE

Morena the Squire: Pretty people win in life because they are pretty

29 August 2019 - 14:15 By Masego Seemela
Morena Sefatsa talks about pretty privilege.
Image: Via Morena's Instagram

Musician Morena the Squire stepped on a few toes when he touched on the topic of “pretty privilege”. 

Morena shared a tweet that agreed with the notion that pretty people win a lot in life because they were just “pretty”. 

Stating that not much can be done about it, he advised his followers not to fight the notion but to accept it. 

“Don’t be jealous. Just find what your value point is and use it. For example, you can use your smarts or confidence... etc.”

The “pretty privilege” is a debate that has hogged social media TLs for the past few months, with beauty and lifestyle vlogger Mihlali Ndamase and twerk queen Faith Nketsi previously being thrown into the spotlight. 

Fans believed that the ladies were able to achieve all they could because of their good looks.

Mihlali has spoken up on the stigma around women who are into beauty, as they were considered “airheads” who only traded on their looks.

“We contribute a huge chunk to the marketing and branding industry. Now we're getting a bit more respect. Maybe it's because of the brand affiliations and the opportunities that people see us getting, but before then, honestly, there was no respect for people who were content creators and influencers,” she said in an interview on Radio 702.

