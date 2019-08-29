Morena the Squire: Pretty people win in life because they are pretty

Musician Morena the Squire stepped on a few toes when he touched on the topic of “pretty privilege”.

Morena shared a tweet that agreed with the notion that pretty people win a lot in life because they were just “pretty”.

Stating that not much can be done about it, he advised his followers not to fight the notion but to accept it.

“Don’t be jealous. Just find what your value point is and use it. For example, you can use your smarts or confidence... etc.”