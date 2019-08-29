TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on white presenter comparing co-host to a gorilla

'Black Americans need mental health intervention'

29 August 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on the viral video.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has joined the chorus of outrage about a white American TV host who compared her black co-host to a gorilla.

The New York Post reported this week that Alex Housden, of Oklahoma City TV, ended a segment about a gorilla at a local zoo by comparing it to her longtime co-host, Jason Hackett.

The incident sparked massive outrage and led to Housden apologising this week.

The apology also went viral, with many slamming her and calling for her to be fired.

Musician Ntsiki Mazwai was one of thousands who watched the video and, in response to an article about it, simply exclaimed: “Wow.”

She went on to slam Housden and Hackett, saying black Americans needed mental health intervention.

“Omg this c**n agreed that he looks like a gorilla and then went on to say this white lady is his best friend. Black Americans need mental health intervention,” she wrote.

Ntsiki is no stranger to adding her voice to controversial debates. 

Two weeks ago, she accused Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi of giving a “false” notion of women empowerment.

Sharing her feelings about the pageant, Ntsiki tweeted: “The irony of #MissSA2019 being on women's day because what it means to be a woman is to prance around naked and compete to be better looking than other women, well-done patriarchy you won this round.” 

