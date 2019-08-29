WATCH | Cici Twala to proceed with civil case after Arthur Mafokate acquitted for assault

Singer Busisiwe “Cici” Twala has instructed her legal team to proceed with a civil lawsuit against Arthur Mafokate, after he was acquitted on assault charges.

The Midrand Magistrate's Court on Tuesday acquitted Arthur of the charges brought against him by Cici in 2017.

Responding to the judgment, Cici told her followers on social media that she would not give up the fight.

“I said to you in the beginning of this whole thing that I will fight for justice to the very end, and this is not the end. This is not going to be our narrative as women,” she said in a video on Instagram.

“My fight will continue until the truth is brought to light. We're not done,” she added.