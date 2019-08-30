TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa flexes HARD! - 'No label would say no to me, trust'

30 August 2019 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa talks about being behind many of SA house hits.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

DJ Maphorisa flexed on the haters and pulled receipts to prove that he's the man behind many of their most favourite songs.

Maphorisa has never been scared to tell people that he's the greatest producer in SA.

He did it again when he took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a number of hits he produced.

“34 hits and counting,” baba!

The amapiono king is feeling himself so hard and bragged that no label would say “no” to signing him. Imagine!

Of course he's produced hit songs for Africa’s big stars and it doesn't look like he's planning to slow down.

Here's the flex note of ALL the tracks he has produced:

Considered a jack of all trades, Maphorisa recently released an amapiano-infused album, Scorpion Kings, with the new kid on the block Kabza de Small.

Again, he found himself shutting down rumours about him “capitalising” on one of his artists' fame.

In a way to let people know that hate won't stop his shine, Maphorisa explained in a Twitter thread last month that everyone wanted a piece of the album Scorpion Kings.

“Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me) saying  I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?” 

This is what goes down when Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are in the stu:

