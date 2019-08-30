Here’s why Reason turned down R100k payday for a feature

Rapper Reason had many of his fans scratching their heads this week when he revealed that he had turned down R100k to feature on a song.

The rapper took to Twitter to share how he had been offered the money to lay down a verse on the track. He said the track was "wack AF" so his "morals and standards" wouldn't let him take the money.

"Sometimes I wish I was a greedy b**tard hey. Some dude offered me 100k for a verse. He’s wack af. The song is wack af. But the hunna... would be delicious. And my dumb **s is about to say no because I have 'morals' and 'standards' F****kkkk!" he wrote.

He went on to explain that he was playing the long game and didn't want to ruin his brand for the sake of R100k.