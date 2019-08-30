Inside Shimza's plan to create one of Tembisa's hottest spots

Not content with taking his hella popular One Man Show series around the world, Shimza is bringing the love closer to home with his latest venture.

The star revealed on Thursday that he is building a kasi hangout spot in his home town of Tembisa.

The spot promises to be the one, with food, drinks and "the best entertainment with a great atmosphere".

The spot will be called The Hang Awt 1632, which is a play on the word "hang out".

Malume is was shy to reveal when exactly it will open but posted snaps of the building project and said it was a "work in progress".

The snaps also show how the pozi has gone from a pile of rubble to #MajorKeyLifestyle.