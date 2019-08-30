Zoleka Mandela on her surgeon refusing to make her 'breast implants bigger'

Zoleka Mandela is in search of her ideal body and recently revealed to fans that she "wants to be shaped like the letter S when she turns to the side".

The mother of five was feeling herself recently when she posted an Instagram post flexing her body to Marvin Gaye's Sexual Healing.

In the post Zoleka expressed that some women were ungrateful with the body that they had.

"They have a body that so many women pay for but will still be so unhappy and complain."

Speaking in the third person, Zoleka referred to herself playfully as the "housewife of Northriding" and opened up about her body adventures.

"She went to her new dressmaker and when he measured her, her bust size was 39, her waist was 33 and her hips were size 53. She keeps going on and on about wanting her breasts to match her booty but this is actually a whole mother of five!"

In her search, the housewife also heard that there’s a tree in Venda that was used to make women’s breasts bigger and fuller and wanted to go to that tree.

Zoleka then opened up about plastic surgery and revealed that her husband and plastic surgeon refused to make her breast implants bigger.

"She’s realised why her husband and plastic surgeon refused to make her breast implants bigger, she’d obviously want to increase the size each time her booty grew!!!"

Zoleka explained that every time the housewife's booty grew, she would complain because she wanted to be shaped like the letter S when she turned to the side.