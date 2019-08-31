'Forever young' - Then and now pics of Boity, aging gracefully

Judging from her recent social media post, actress, model, and rapper, Boity Thulo is really aging like "fine wine".

Boity who has been in the industry for a minute now recently posted an "innocent" looking snap of herself on Instagram which attested to this.

She broke into the industry as a TV presenter on YOTV's educational show Crib Notes in 2011 and has since captured fans with her cute looks.

She has also been seen on shows such as SkyRoom Live, Ridiculousness Africa, Club 808, Zoned and Change Down.

Throughout the years, Boity managed to "do" it all, from being an actress, TV presenter, fitness "bunny" to now being a hip hop rapper.

Last year, Boity made her rap debut on the Migos Culture Tour as one of the opening acts as she gave peeps a taste of her rapping skills. This is when fans got to hear her first single, Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C.

This year, she released her second single titled Bakae and doesn't seem to be showing any signs of stopping.

On top of everything she's achieved, she's also been known to serve sizzling hot looks.

Here is a quick look at Boity then and now: