Inside Isibaya actress Florence Segal's weight loss journey: 'Effort, sweat, focus'

Isibaya actress Florence Segal is been playing the weight loss game.

Florence shared motivating before and after pictures which show that she lost a good 7kg in five months.

Captioning the post, "Effort, sweat, focus" it shows that the star is really taking her weight loss seriously.

"Don't get confused the tummy isn't at it's best I'm breathing in," she said jokingly.

She shared that she did it by changing her diet and focusing on going to the gym.

"I've tried it all but when I changed my diet I saw progress."

Last year, the actress, who is also a wife, revealed that she had given birth.