TshisaLIVE

Inside Isibaya actress Florence Segal's weight loss journey: 'Effort, sweat, focus'

31 August 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Florence Segal is on a weight loss journey.
Florence Segal is on a weight loss journey.
Image: Via Simphiwe Ngema's Instagram.

Isibaya actress Florence Segal is been playing the weight loss game.

Florence shared motivating before and after pictures which show that she lost a good 7kg in five months.

Captioning the post, "Effort, sweat, focus" it shows that the star is really taking her weight loss seriously.

"Don't get confused the tummy isn't at it's best I'm breathing in," she said jokingly. 

She shared that she did it by changing her diet and focusing on going to the gym.

"I've tried it all but when I changed my diet I saw progress."

Last year, the actress, who is also a wife, revealed that she had given birth. 

READ MORE

Congrats mama! Florence Segal welcomes a bundle of joy

Although she kept her preggie belly a secret, she's revealed that she now a mother.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Nomzamo Mbatha still a 'critical part of the Isibaya cast', despite moving overseas

Nomzamo, who is living in the US, has bagged a role in 'Coming 2 America'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Abdul Khoza and his wifey are expecting!

The actor is overjoyed about becoming a dad for the second time.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Winnie Ntshaba on Royalty Soapie Awards 'flop': People celebrated my failures

Winnie said all her bad experiences taught her a valuable lesson
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own TshisaLIVE
  3. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa ditches the methylated spirits, gets procedure for removing dark thigh ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X