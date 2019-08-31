TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee: I'd watch Black Coffee & DJ Fresh, and God said your time is near

31 August 2019 - 16:00 By Boitumelo Mabale
Prince Kaybee has reflected on his journey to stardom.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has reflected on his life before becoming an award-winning artist, detailing how he used to watch his idols perform and wait for his big break.

Prince Kaybee has BEEN putting in the work and made a name for himself after winning four major DJ competitions, including SABC1's 1's and 2's.

Not long thereafter he was invited to perform at various events and festivals, including Huawei Joburg Day 2018.

Most recently, he was nominated for six All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

Reflecting on his career in an Instagram post this week, Prince Kaybee said he had come a long way from watching his idols

“I used to look at Black Coffee and DJ Fresh from the general audience while they in the VVIP chatting while waiting to get on stage, but God said your time is near,” he said.

With his song Gugulethu continuing to heat up the airwaves and dance floors, it doesn't look like Prince Kaybee plans to slow down any time soon.

