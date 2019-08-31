TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside DJ Lady Lea's engagement at a ski resort

31 August 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Lady Lea said yes to her man.
DJ Lady Lea said yes to her man.
Image: DJ Lady Lea/ Instagram

DJ Lady Lea is on cloud nine after her bae, Warren, proposed to her at Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho this past weekend. 

Lea took to Insta and shared an intimate video of her man going on one knee in a circle of people who were holding torches as John Legend's All Of Me played in the background.

"The big moment. I couldn't stop crying after this. Thank you to everyone who sent us their blessings for our engagement. It really was a special moment that we will cherish forever."

View this post on Instagram

I said YES @waza 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by Lady Lea (@djladylea) on

DJ Zinhle: I don't care what people say about my private life, I'm here to inspire

DJ Zinhle joins AKA and others as SAE music mentor.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Lerato Kganyago calls out Heavy K for 'DJ like a man' comment

Lerato Kganyago describes Heavy K's comment on female DJs as "tacky".
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Nadia Nakai goes international with US gig: This is my chance to shine

Nadia is the first SA female rapper to perform at the prestigious SXSW music festival.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own TshisaLIVE
  3. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa ditches the methylated spirits, gets procedure for removing dark thigh ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X