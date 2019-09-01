TshisaLIVE

Halala! Springbok star Elton Jantjies pops the question

01 September 2019 - 11:59 By Boitumelo Mabale
Elton and Iva are engaged.
Elton and Iva are engaged.
Image: Iva's Instagram

Rugby player Elton Jantjies is off the market with the announcement of his engagement to girlfriend Iva Ristic recently.

Elton and Iva shared pictures of an evening dinner and group lunch to share the exciting news of their engagement.

"Getting hitched to my soul mate and best friend," Elton captioned with a series of pictures from the dinner.

"Always & Forever," Iva captioned a picture series showing her engagement ring and celebration cake. 

View this post on Instagram

Always&Forever 💍 @eltonjantjies

A post shared by Iva Ristic® (@ivariss) on

Elton and Iva are definitely #couplegoals.

The pair have three sons together: EJ, Noah and Leandro Lee.

MORE

Springbok player Elton Jantjies welcomes a little boy

Could he be a future bok?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Rugby star Elton Jantjies set to be a dad again

Rugby star Elton Jantjies and his girlfriend are set welcome a new addition to their growing family. Iva took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Babes Wodumo and The People's Bae nominated for 2017 Mzansi's Sexiest

It has just been revealed that Babes Wodumo and The People's Bae are in the running for Sowetan's coveted 2017 Mzansi's Sexiest celebrity title. ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own TshisaLIVE
  3. Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women' TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa ditches the methylated spirits, gets procedure for removing dark thigh ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sho Madjozi on John Cena phenomenon & being ready for romance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X