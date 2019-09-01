Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps

Dineo Langa, formerly Dineo Moeketsi, is gearing up for her white wedding to rapper Solo and recently threw a massive bridal shower to celebrate.

The star had a sunny afternoon with close friends, including 947 presenter Mantsoe Pout and actress Michelle Mosalakae.

Reflecting on the day, Dineo said she was grateful for her friends who had spoilt her.

"Yesterday my friends threw me a stunning bridal shower and I couldn't help but be in awe of how God's grace and how he has placed some of the most beautiful souls in my life."

Dineo recently revealed that her and Solo will be producing a three-part wedding documentary titled Kwakuhle Kwethu to give fans a glimpse of the preparations for and a glimpse of their white wedding.

The glitzy documentary is set to air on Mzansi Magic soon.

The duo, who have been together for seven-and-a-half years, decided to say their traditional “I do’s” at a venue in Lanseria three months ago, which was attended by 230 close friends and family.

Here are 5 snaps from the bridal shower