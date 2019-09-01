TshisaLIVE

Robbie Malinga’s daughter is a little masterchef in the making

01 September 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Ann Malinga and her daughter Zanokuhle's smiles will melt your heart.
Ann Malinga and her daughter Zanokuhle's smiles will melt your heart.
Ann and Robbie Malinga’s daughter, Zanokuhle, is not only really cute, but she sure can bake.

Ann posted snaps and videos of Zano on her Instagram page doing what she loves: cooking, baking and bonding with her mom at weekends.

Zano bakes muffins and birthday cakes that will make you real hungry. She also has a passion for decorating cupcakes.

She uses her baking book and follows instructions on how to turn out delicious creations.

Watch out for Chef Zano, she doesn’t play games in the kitchen.

Instructions with chef Zano😊

A post shared by ZANOKUHLE MALINGA (@zanolovesbaking) on

My butterfly 🦋🧁

A post shared by ZANOKUHLE MALINGA (@zanolovesbaking) on

