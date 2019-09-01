WATCH | Palesa Madisakwane shows off her sexy body 5 months after car accident

TshisaLIVE

Palesa Madisakwane shows off her sexy body 5 months after car accident

01 September 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Palesa Madisakwane shows off a gorgeous body in LV swimwear.
Palesa Madisakwane shows off a gorgeous body in LV swimwear.
Image: Palesa Madisakwane via Instagram

Palesa Madisakwane has picked up the pieces and moved on after a horrific accident five months ago that nearly cost her her life. 

She posted breathtaking snaps wearing LV swimwear that just might make you envy her lifestyle.

She underwent surgery to help her heal in the weeks after her accident and is now embracing her scars.

She has buried that painful chapter and embracing a positive and promising life.

She is an inspiration to women and proof that traumatic situations don’t determine your destiny.

 

❤️❤️❤️

Loving these years 💃🏾💃🏾😀

Looking into the future

