20 years of H2O - meet one of the brains behind the event
SAs very own daytime party event, H2O is gearing up for a massive celebration to mark its 20th year of existence, and Jsik Bouhbot, one of the founders of the event, has told TimesLIVE that attendees will be in for a good time.
H2O was formed in 1999 by David Forbes, with whom Jsik used to consult before he joined the event full-time 10 years later.
He said when H2O started SA had no party culture, which is what led them to start what fast became one of the best undisputed daytime dance parties in the African continent.
"At the time at which H2O was formed, there was nothing like it, nothing promoting party life in SA," he said.
Events and party planning is his thing and his track record speaks for itself.
Over the years he has built some successful, award-winning and nominated party and dance brands including H2O, Ultra music festival, Spring fiesta and Electric circus.
As if that is not already big, Jsik has managed to bring to SA some of the biggest names in the party scene such as Avicii, Deadmau5 and Skrillex among others, all with much ease.
"I can hardly think of any challenges as far as putting together the event is concerned, our concerns are always on the issue of security as we want to ensure that people are safe. Otherwise we always strive to bring big names in the game."
He said while international acts do put SA on the map, he is also big on promoting local talent as he believes it is strong enough to stand on its own.
While careful planning and preparation goes into the event, he attributed the success of H2O to the support shown by party lovers over the years, with thousands coming out in numbers to have a good time each year.
"We thank everyone for the support over the years. We'd not have lasted for this long without the public, we'd have lost in the past 20 years. This year, they must expect lots of surprises in terms of production, stage and acts."