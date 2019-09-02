20 years of H2O - meet one of the brains behind the event

SAs very own daytime party event, H2O is gearing up for a massive celebration to mark its 20th year of existence, and Jsik Bouhbot, one of the founders of the event, has told TimesLIVE that attendees will be in for a good time.

H2O was formed in 1999 by David Forbes, with whom Jsik used to consult before he joined the event full-time 10 years later.

He said when H2O started SA had no party culture, which is what led them to start what fast became one of the best undisputed daytime dance parties in the African continent.

"At the time at which H2O was formed, there was nothing like it, nothing promoting party life in SA," he said.

Events and party planning is his thing and his track record speaks for itself.

Over the years he has built some successful, award-winning and nominated party and dance brands including H2O, Ultra music festival, Spring fiesta and Electric circus.

As if that is not already big, Jsik has managed to bring to SA some of the biggest names in the party scene such as Avicii, Deadmau5 and Skrillex among others, all with much ease.