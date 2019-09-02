Cassper flaunts that Bentley and 'pretty boy' life
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been flexing real hard on these social media streets, and confidently believes he deserves the life he lives.
Cassper took to Twitter to post a picture of one of his Bentley motor cars, and posed a question to his fans, as well as haters, asking them what he did to deserve such a life.
He then answered himself and said he “prayed” for the life he lives.
Cassper has in the past explained that his music career was the reason he can afford everything he owns, from his luxurious Johannesburg home to custom made jewellery pieces and a car collection.
What did i do to deserve this life? I prayed. pic.twitter.com/taQgUEJMxO— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 31, 2019
While some followers found motivation in Mr FillUp's tweet, one hater didn't feel as much and stated the Bentley was “fake”.
Cassper was not taking it lying down and hit back.
"Just when I thought I have seen and heard all the hate. A fake car? You're great at what you do bro. Keep at it!!! You just might go for the hate Olympics. Ke tletse. Hahaha moer.”
This was not the only thing that Cassper flexed on his followers about, and he sparked a new hashtag called #CharmarboyzWorldwide bragging about his good looks.
After getting a haircut from his barber Tshepo, Cas flexed that his new fade was cut with one of the best limited edition clippers in the world.
“Oh man, I am beautiful. Look at me. Ek is f***en mooi. The lady I'm going to marry is going to be very lucky,” he said, with a glimpse of his huge mansion in the background.
#CharmarboyzWorldwide using the #GalaxyNote10 #NoFilter pic.twitter.com/thkJEGd9GF— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 1, 2019