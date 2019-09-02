Cassper flaunts that Bentley and 'pretty boy' life

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been flexing real hard on these social media streets, and confidently believes he deserves the life he lives.

Cassper took to Twitter to post a picture of one of his Bentley motor cars, and posed a question to his fans, as well as haters, asking them what he did to deserve such a life.

He then answered himself and said he “prayed” for the life he lives.

Cassper has in the past explained that his music career was the reason he can afford everything he owns, from his luxurious Johannesburg home to custom made jewellery pieces and a car collection.