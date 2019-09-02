Congratulatory messages for Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala as they announce engagement-'love wins'
Mzansi has been left with no choice but to forever stan one of the country's favourite couples, Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala, who announced their engagement on Sunday evening.
Phelo shared a loved-up snap of the two on Instagram, with a ring on Moshe's finger, and simply captioned it: "He said yes!"
Shortly after, an excited Moshe also announced the news to his followers via a picture of his ring finger and a glass of bubbly. "Didn't even do my nails (not that I do them) but wtf HE PROPOSED, WHAT THE ENTIRE?"
The good news quickly spread across all social media platforms, with the two dominating Twitter as their fans and followers conveyed their well wishes.
One tweep put it simply and said "2019 belongs to Moshe Ndiki, try again next year".
2019 belongs to Moshe Ndiki, try again next year.— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) September 1, 2019
Here's a glimpse of all the love:
Moshe and Phelo are now engaged 😭❤️💐 congratulations faves, this is the content I signed up for 😭❤️🍾🥂 pic.twitter.com/KIbDSpMLrp— 14 September 🎉🥂💐🍾💕 (@leesego_) September 1, 2019
Congratulations to Phelo and Moshe 🥂🥂 pic.twitter.com/Waidn96E3i— SiiYA (@_SirBongZ) September 1, 2019
That nigga Moshe owned this year. So many Wins 👏🏽— Acacios Mario Tremaine (@Los_Acacios) September 1, 2019
2019 for Moshe!! Livumile icamagu👏👏— Ndlondlo Enhle Msibi (@BusiMsibi21) September 1, 2019
Congratulations mtase💐💐 pic.twitter.com/taGVfoBTCv
A car, an apartment, securing the bag, a man and now an engagement!!! Shem @MosheNdiki 🎉🎊😭❤️ Moshe maan!!!! Congra! pic.twitter.com/VwlncncHkg— IG: TaysteDijo (@THEE_Mo_Tay2) September 1, 2019
Luhle uthando ❤❤❤❤❤. Huntshu Phelo and Moshe 💍. pic.twitter.com/JAnLogvbpY— ANDA intwabayitshoyo kaTower (@AndaSobs) September 1, 2019
Oh happy day...— Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) September 1, 2019
Moshe ❤️ Phelo 💒💍 pic.twitter.com/BMK0vfXhnq
I wish Moshe and Phelo a happily ever after 😍— Nhluvuko Khanyisa Chabalala (@RohiShepherd) September 1, 2019
Me, uninvited, enjoying Moshe and Phelo’s wedding by the gate: pic.twitter.com/tPnTHYCi4H— Prof Seets🐐 (@Chief_Seets) September 1, 2019
Moshe Ndiki’s ancestors have been pumping overtime this year.— His Excellency, Bongani Kunene (@BonganiKunene_) September 2, 2019