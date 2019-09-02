TshisaLIVE

Congratulatory messages for Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala as they announce engagement-'love wins'

02 September 2019 - 09:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are engaged.
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

Mzansi has been left with no choice but to forever stan one of  the country's favourite couples, Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala, who announced their engagement on Sunday evening. 

Phelo shared a loved-up snap of the two on Instagram, with a ring on Moshe's finger, and simply captioned it: "He said yes!"

He said yes!😍

Shortly after, an excited Moshe also announced the news to his followers via a picture of his ring finger and a glass of bubbly. "Didn't even do my nails (not that I do them) but wtf HE PROPOSED, WHAT THE ENTIRE?"

The good news quickly spread across all social media platforms, with the two dominating Twitter as their fans and followers conveyed their well wishes.

One tweep put it simply and said "2019 belongs to Moshe Ndiki, try again next year".

Here's a glimpse of all the love:

