Halala! Kabelo Mabalane celebrates 17 years of sobriety - 'I did it, you can do it too'

02 September 2019 - 07:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kwaito legend and fitness enthusiast Kabelo Mabalane is celebrating 17 years of sobriety.
Image: Alon Skuy

Fitness enthusiast and musician Kabelo Mabalane is celebrating 17 years of sobriety. The star took to Instagram on Sunday to share his victory.

"Today 17 years ago, I embarked on a journey, and conceded that I can't, God can, let God. I did it, you can do it too," he captioned the image.

Kabelo has always been open about his journey to sobriety and struggle with substance abuse.

In 2016, he launched an initiative to fight the scourge of drugs and substance abuse among the youth, telling TimesLIVE that he wanted to use his experience to infuse hope in those struggling to overcome drug addiction.

“In recovery I was taught the value of service and that's what I am doing with this initiative. It's important for me to give of myself and infuse hope in others.” At the time, he said he was a recovering addict even though he had been clean for 14 years.

“I'm a recovering drug addict and have been clean for 14 years now. And so I know what it is like to try overcome substance abuse. I just want to share with others that it is possible to get help. That it is possible to find hope.”

