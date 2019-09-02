TshisaLIVE

Halala! Phelo Bala & Moshe Ndiki are engaged

02 September 2019 - 07:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are engaged!
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

There's a celebratory mood in the air as one of Mzansi's most loved celeb couples, Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala, have announced that they're getting married. 

Phelo popped the question on Sunday night and the pair took to social media to announce the good news to fans.

Moshe shared a snap of him holding a champopo glass, showing off his engagement ring on Instagram. 

Phelo also posted a snap of them at the lookout spot at Northcliff Hill in Johannesburg where he had planned a surprise picnic for the pair.

He said yes!😍

Phelo surprised Moshe by filling their room with rose petals and a frame filled with pictures of them.

The pair have been slaying Mzansi for several months with their loved-up snaps and cute tributes to each other.

They first sparked dating rumours late last year and in January made it Instagram official with some cute snaps.

They posted snaps of themselves meeting the family in March. A few weeks later they found their relationship making headlines after Phelo's brother Loyiso Bala sent a birthday message that got tongues wagging.

In the birthday message, Loyiso shared a piece of advice he had given Phelo over the last few weeks. "As I said to him, 'I’m in no position to judge you but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose,'” Loyiso wrote.

He was accused of hiding his homophobia behind religion and later apologised for any offence caused.

The couple hinted at wedding plans when they went ring shopping in June, with the pair unable to hide their excitement.

Over on social media, fans were losing their minds at news of the engagement and flooded timelines with messages of congratulations.

