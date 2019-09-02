IN MEMES | Here's what happens when you want Uyajola to stop filming you

Sunday night's episode of Uyajola 9/9 had tongues wagging when a man caught cheating demanded that the cameras be switched off.

Yoh, it must be hard outchea when your actions are being caught on camera, as a cheater found out on this week's show.

A woman by the name of Thando wrote in to the show asking for Jub Jub's help. She suspected her man of cheating.

Little did she know that her suspicions were right when she found her man in the arms of another woman.

When confronted, the cheating man demanded that the cameras be cut off as he didn't want his face on TV.

Thando was surprised by her man's response when she asked him about the woman he was with.

"In my culture, we are allowed to have as many women as they want," he said.

Sis seemed to be smitten by her man and despite all the evidence before her, explained that her man was doing it all for show and she would never let go of him, no matter if he had a "main chick" or not.

This episode got tweeps talking and this is what they had to say: