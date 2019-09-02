TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Here's what happens when you want Uyajola to stop filming you

Cut! Cut! Cut! Man tells Jub Jub to cut the cameras.

02 September 2019 - 12:30 By Masego Seemela
Jub Jub cuts camera on heat episode of Uyajola99
Jub Jub cuts camera on heat episode of Uyajola99
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

Sunday night's episode of Uyajola 9/9 had tongues wagging when a man caught cheating demanded that the cameras be switched off. 

Yoh, it must be hard outchea when your actions are being caught on camera, as a cheater found out on this week's show. 

A woman by the name of Thando wrote in to the show asking for Jub Jub's help. She suspected her man of cheating. 

Little did she know that her suspicions were right when she found her man in the arms of another woman.  

When confronted, the cheating man demanded that the cameras be cut off as he didn't want his face on TV. 

Thando was surprised by her man's response when she asked him about the woman he was with. 

"In my culture, we are allowed to have as many women as they want," he said. 

Sis seemed to be smitten by her man and despite all the evidence before her, explained that her man was doing it all for show and she would never let go of him, no matter if he had a "main chick" or not. 

This episode got tweeps talking and this is what they had to say:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN MEMES | Sis Patty is back on The Queen and we are dying!

She sure loves her chips!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES | Fans are gatvol of 'bitter' Botshelo trying to sink Mapitsi's happiness

With 'friends' like Botshelo, who needs enemies?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES | Please Step In fans think Mam' Angie took the wrong offramp

Mam' Angie is called out for not helping families to reconcile.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Can we please chip in and buy Amo a ticket back to the US?'

Fried chicken started this catfight! Wow!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women' TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  4. 8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Forever young' - Then and now pics of Boity, aging gracefully TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The hijacker who can't drive…
'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
X