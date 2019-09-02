Prayers for Kevin Hart as actor survives horror car crash

Social media was flooded with prayers and well wishes on Monday after it emerged that Kevin Hart and two others were involved in a horror car crash in California on Sunday that left him with "major back injuries".

According to CNN, Kevin Hart's driver, Jared Black, was driving the star's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and rolled down an embankment, leaving two of the three people in the car trapped.

TMZ reported that the driver was "found pinned in his seat under the crushed roof", along with a female passenger, and emergency services had to saw off the roof to free them.

Kevin apparently left the scene and went to his nearby residence to get medical attention before being taken to a medical facility for his injuries.

It is understood that the driver had not been drinking before the incident. He was also treated for his injuries.

The news spread like wildfire on social media and soon timelines were filled with messages of support for the actor from celebs, fans and friends.