Rebecca Malope: Don't give me awards or play my music when I am dead, honour me now

SA's gospel legend Mam' Rebecca Malope wants to smell her flowers while she is still alive.

In an interview with Move! magazine, Ma Rebecca said that while she was preparing to retire, she would rather be recognised now and not when she's no longer around.

"Firstly, I don't want any posthumous award (an award after my death). If I am to be celebrated it must be now while I’m still alive."

She added that she has also instructed radio stations to start playing her music now while she could still generate income from it.

Mam' Rebecca wasn't afraid to talk about her death and even openly shared what she expects to happen at her funeral.

"At my funeral, I don't want long speeches. Instead, people must celebrate my life with music. I want people to remember me as bubbly as I am."

The gospel star told TshisaLIVE a few weeks ago that her upcoming album will be her last.

"It has been a long journey and this is a great way to wrap it all up. I just thought about the 36 albums I have created. I have done it all and I thought it is enough. It is time to let others have a chance," she said.

Ma Rebecca added that she would now focus her efforts on working behind the scenes and nurture upcoming artists.