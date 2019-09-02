Scandal’s Andile: The industry is closed off for a lot of talent

Scandal! actor Andile Sithole has been in the entertainment industry for a young minute but says it can be one of the hardest battles of your life to break through.

The actor, who plays Ndu on the popular e.tv soapie, told TshisaLIVE that the industry is cut-throat and can be closed off for a lot of talent.

"Many of the productions that are coming up are using only known faces. They are not that open to just casting anyone. Often the first question is where have you worked before and it can be tough if you are trying to get roles because you need experience but sometimes they won't give you that experience."

He said that even getting auditions was a struggle for many.

"If you don't have an agent, it is hard for you to get auditions. You won't find out what roles there are. You won't be a part of things. It can be frustrating at times. You can literally watch your chances become slimmer and slimmer."

He said that no matter how talented you are, without the right connections, you will struggle for work.

"You need to know someone who can help you. Someone who can help you navigate everything. There are a few people like that in the industry, but not many. You have to be strong."