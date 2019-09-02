Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge
More women and children are going missing by the day.
TV personality, Siv Ngesi is gatvol about the increasing number of missing person reports and has called for a nationwide shutdown.
The star took to Twitter saying that all men and women should down tools for a day and shut the country down.
“The war against our women and children is at a place that we should all be disgusted. Let’s all take it to the streets and everyone take a stand. Or will you wait until it’s someone you know or care about?!"
He then followed his tweet with another one simply titled #SAShutdown.
All men/womxn , should down tools for a day and shut this country down! The war against our women and children is at a place that we should all be disgusted!Let’s all take it to the streets and everyone take a stand!Or will you wait until it’s someone you know or care about! pic.twitter.com/KdVg9i7HsP— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) September 1, 2019
Siv is not the only celeb who's had “enough” about the missing persons scourge as Maps Maponyane and Cassper Nyovest also raised their concerns.
“What is going on???? Please be on high alert and be safe out there. Thoughts and prayers for all those missing. May they return safely back to their families,” Maps expressed.
Showing his frustration Cassper tweeted: “F**k man, what the hell is going on in South Africa? Every single day a kid or a woman goes missing. I really pray these monsters are caught. This sh*t is just sad.”
What is going on???? Please be on high alert and be safe out there!🚨— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) September 1, 2019
Thoughts and prayers for all those missing. May they return safely back to their families.🙏🏾— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) September 1, 2019
Fuck man, what the hell is going on in South Africa? Every single day kid or a woman goes missing. I really pray this monsters are caught. This shit is just sad. https://t.co/WbYfynUU9q— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 31, 2019