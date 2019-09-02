TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge

More women and children are going missing by the day.

02 September 2019 - 13:25 By Masego Seemela
Siv Ngesi wants the nation to take missing persons seriously.
Siv Ngesi wants the nation to take missing persons seriously.
Image: Instagram/Siv Ngesi

TV personality, Siv Ngesi is gatvol about the increasing number of missing person reports and has called for a nationwide shutdown.

The star took to Twitter saying that all men and women should down tools for a day and shut the country down.  

“The war against our women and children is at a place that we should all be disgusted. Let’s all take it to the streets and everyone take a stand. Or will you wait until it’s someone you know or care about?!" 

He then followed his tweet with another one simply titled #SAShutdown.

Siv is not the only celeb who's had “enough” about the missing persons scourge as Maps Maponyane and Cassper Nyovest also raised their concerns.

“What is going on???? Please be on high alert and be safe out there. Thoughts and prayers for all those missing. May they return safely back to their families,” Maps expressed.

Showing his frustration Cassper tweeted: “F**k man, what the hell is going on in South Africa? Every single day a kid or a woman goes missing. I really pray these monsters are caught. This sh*t is just sad.”

MORE

Siv Ngesi: Spend your cash on unforgettable experiences, not things

When it comes to travelling, actor-comedian Siv Ngesi is all about meeting locals, getting lost and not having a plan.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Siv Ngesi pledges to help build a woman a house: F*** the government, I will help

Siv is taking matters into his own hands because he's sick and tired of waiting for government.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SOCIALS | Brazilian celebs mix with local stars, while AKA gets roasted

Fancy sipping champers on a sparkling beach with two stylish Brazilians and an American bloke with as many Instagram followers as Bonang?
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  4. 8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Forever young' - Then and now pics of Boity, aging gracefully TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X