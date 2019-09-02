Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge

TV personality, Siv Ngesi is gatvol about the increasing number of missing person reports and has called for a nationwide shutdown.

The star took to Twitter saying that all men and women should down tools for a day and shut the country down.

“The war against our women and children is at a place that we should all be disgusted. Let’s all take it to the streets and everyone take a stand. Or will you wait until it’s someone you know or care about?!"

He then followed his tweet with another one simply titled #SAShutdown.