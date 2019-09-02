TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla

02 September 2019 - 10:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Micayla had pipes!
Image: Supplied/ Idols SA

Micayla Oelofse blew Mzansi and the judges on Idols SA away on Sunday night, making her a firm favourite for the title in many people's minds.

Sis gave fans some serious pop queen vibes with her rendition of Dua Lipa's New Rules,  earning her the nickname Mzansi's Taylor Swift from fans.

Micayla, who was discovered through the Telkom pop-up auditions in Port Elizabeth, is this year’s youngest contestant and made a big impression on the judges.

She got not one but three “whoo shems”, led by none other than Randall himself.

Somizi said her performance was perfect. "You are a pop star!” he added.

Over on social media, the love was just as real. Memes and messages stanning over sis flooded the TLs.

Others felt she was overhyped and punted Innocesia as the real winner on the night.

Innocesia performed Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful

Her fans were also parking on the socials giving their opinions.

