WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla

Micayla, who was discovered through the Telkom pop-up auditions in Port Elizabeth, is this year’s youngest contestant and made a big impression on the judges.

She got not one but three “whoo shems”, led by none other than Randall himself.

Somizi said her performance was perfect. "You are a pop star!” he added.

Over on social media, the love was just as real. Memes and messages stanning over sis flooded the TLs.