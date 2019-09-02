WATCH | Pregnant Bontle Modiselle leads fitness dance class: I'll dance all the way to the labour ward

Dance is life for Bontle Modiselle, who says she'll keep on voshoing and pouncing cat moves all the way to the labour ward.

A heavily pregnant Bontle broke it down at YFM's Womyn 2 Womyn event at Sandton City, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon.

Mama Afrika's fitness class brought all kinds of women together to empower and inspire each other through dancing.

Like Beyoncé's Formation dance moves, Bontle had women dancing in “formation” to Sho Madjozi's hip and funky hit John Cena.

“It is the nature of Africans to dance and sing through life. I will do it all, all the way into that labour ward,” she jokingly said in a tweet.