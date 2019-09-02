TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Pregnant Bontle Modiselle leads fitness dance class: I'll dance all the way to the labour ward

02 September 2019 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
Bontle Modiselle empowers women through dance.
Bontle Modiselle empowers women through dance.
Image: Via Instagram

Dance is life for Bontle Modiselle, who says she'll keep on voshoing and pouncing cat moves all the way to the labour ward.

A heavily pregnant Bontle broke it down at YFM's Womyn 2 Womyn event at Sandton City, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon. 

Mama Afrika's fitness class brought all kinds of women together to empower and inspire each other through dancing.

Like Beyoncé's Formation dance moves, Bontle had women dancing in “formation” to Sho Madjozi's hip and funky hit John Cena.

“It is the nature of Africans to dance and sing through life. I will do it all, all the way into that labour ward,” she jokingly said in a tweet.

While she loved every moment of her dance fitness class, the socials were left amazed and motivated by her energy. She managed to pull such moves while being heavily pregnant.

She also received some love from celebs who were in awe of her dedicated spirit.

Dineo Langa commented: “You are literally a unicorn. A beautiful representation of body, woman, and miracle in one.”  

Salamina Mosese simply said, “Too Dope” with in-love emojis and praise hands.

Mel Bala was left shocked and applauded the new mama to be.

Just weeks ago, the TV personality announced that she and rapper boyfriend Priddy Ugly were expecting a baby.

She also explained that she and her baby bump have been receiving a lot of attention. More so from men who kept trying their luck with her, despite HER being pregnant.

“So guys genuinely don’t care about a baby bump? They hit on you anyway? Heh banna?!” she wrote on social media.

READ MORE

Pregnant Bontle Modiselle weighs in on guys coming at her: 'Don't they care about the baby bump?'

Bontle Modiselle has questioned why men hit on pregnant women.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Bontle Modiselle on people touching her baby bump: 'Touch my belly, I’ll punch you in the throat'

Bontle is really slaying her pregnancy look hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Bontle Modiselle announces pregnancy: Ten years of our love has given life to our first love

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are about to become parents.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  4. 8 responses to rumours ‘Bonang is dating a Major League twin’, including her own TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Forever young' - Then and now pics of Boity, aging gracefully TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X