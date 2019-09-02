WATCH | Pregnant Bontle Modiselle leads fitness dance class: I'll dance all the way to the labour ward
Dance is life for Bontle Modiselle, who says she'll keep on voshoing and pouncing cat moves all the way to the labour ward.
A heavily pregnant Bontle broke it down at YFM's Womyn 2 Womyn event at Sandton City, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon.
Mama Afrika's fitness class brought all kinds of women together to empower and inspire each other through dancing.
Like Beyoncé's Formation dance moves, Bontle had women dancing in “formation” to Sho Madjozi's hip and funky hit John Cena.
“It is the nature of Africans to dance and sing through life. I will do it all, all the way into that labour ward,” she jokingly said in a tweet.
View this post on Instagram
By Women, for Women! Thank you @yfm, @dumacollective and the team that made today possible, for bringing all women with different stories to come together to empower and inspire each other. To the ladies that came and gave their all, THANK YOU! So much energy, so much power, abundant love! Loved every moment of it! Here’s to many more....✊🏽❤️ #BontleBaAfrikaProductions #BontleBaAfrika
It is the nature of the African to Dance & Sing through life! I will do it all the way into that labour ward! Baby Afrika will arrive a shapa Vosho/Pouncing Cat.....or both 😂. Either way, dance is life, & ngoana oaka o tlo ba healthy too much 💪🏽❤️ #BontleBaAfrika #MamaAfrika pic.twitter.com/PpquPATm8P— BontleBaAfrika (@BontleModiselle) September 2, 2019
While she loved every moment of her dance fitness class, the socials were left amazed and motivated by her energy. She managed to pull such moves while being heavily pregnant.
She also received some love from celebs who were in awe of her dedicated spirit.
Dineo Langa commented: “You are literally a unicorn. A beautiful representation of body, woman, and miracle in one.”
Salamina Mosese simply said, “Too Dope” with in-love emojis and praise hands.
Mel Bala was left shocked and applauded the new mama to be.
YOU ARE LITERALLY A UNICORN!!! A BEAUTIFUL REPRESENTATION OF BODY, WOMAN AND MIRACLE IN ONE 😍— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) September 1, 2019
Just weeks ago, the TV personality announced that she and rapper boyfriend Priddy Ugly were expecting a baby.
She also explained that she and her baby bump have been receiving a lot of attention. More so from men who kept trying their luck with her, despite HER being pregnant.
“So guys genuinely don’t care about a baby bump? They hit on you anyway? Heh banna?!” she wrote on social media.