WATCH | Riky Rick gets tongues wagging for dancing with wheelchair-bound fan

02 September 2019 - 14:31 By Kyle Zeeman
Riky Rick brought the fan in a wheelchair to the front, and brought the vibe.
Image: Riky Rick Instagram

Muso Riky Rick was the talk of social media this weekend when he called a wheelchair-bound fan to the front of the stage to party with other concert-goers at one of his gigs.

Riky was performing over the weekend when he spotted the fan and made an effort to bring him to the front of the crowd. 

According to those at the show, he told people in the front to step back a few metres and brought the fan front and centre.

In the video, Riky is seen asking the fan where he wants to go, and to screams of "that way", he grabbed the man and rushed forward, dancing in the process.  

A video of the moment was shared by a user on Twitter and soon went viral as Riky's name trended to mixed reactions.

Some claimed it resembled something like a church meeting, and said it was not the safest move.

Others defended Riky and pointed out that he often did the same with other fans at gigs and was embracing all his fans.

Attempts to contact Riky for comment were not successful at the time of publishing this article, but taking to Twitter the star called the moment "God doing his work"

He also shared the video on Instagram, telling his haters to "stop complaining and rock."

Twitter made a mockery of Riky Rick because he listens to his woman

Mzansi really doesn't deserve the internet...
1 month ago

Riky Rick spreads positivity: Don't give up, you'll make it

"I'm asking you to accept that life isn't always perfect."
2 months ago

Riky Rick: I want my kids to go through a little bit of pain so they learn

Riky wants his kids to be more aware of money and even start working early in life for the things they want.
2 months ago

