WATCH | Riky Rick gets tongues wagging for dancing with wheelchair-bound fan

Muso Riky Rick was the talk of social media this weekend when he called a wheelchair-bound fan to the front of the stage to party with other concert-goers at one of his gigs.

Riky was performing over the weekend when he spotted the fan and made an effort to bring him to the front of the crowd.

According to those at the show, he told people in the front to step back a few metres and brought the fan front and centre.

In the video, Riky is seen asking the fan where he wants to go, and to screams of "that way", he grabbed the man and rushed forward, dancing in the process.

A video of the moment was shared by a user on Twitter and soon went viral as Riky's name trended to mixed reactions.