WATCH | Riky Rick gets tongues wagging for dancing with wheelchair-bound fan
Muso Riky Rick was the talk of social media this weekend when he called a wheelchair-bound fan to the front of the stage to party with other concert-goers at one of his gigs.
Riky was performing over the weekend when he spotted the fan and made an effort to bring him to the front of the crowd.
According to those at the show, he told people in the front to step back a few metres and brought the fan front and centre.
In the video, Riky is seen asking the fan where he wants to go, and to screams of "that way", he grabbed the man and rushed forward, dancing in the process.
A video of the moment was shared by a user on Twitter and soon went viral as Riky's name trended to mixed reactions.
Some claimed it resembled something like a church meeting, and said it was not the safest move.
I legit thought his gonna get up and start walking— 10Sept 🍰🎂🍻🎊🎉🎊🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@Seago_SG) September 1, 2019
When he dragged him back I was like pic.twitter.com/NuFlNfgEAf— full cream (@sibajackpama) September 1, 2019
I thought Riky Rick was gonna pray for dude to stand up and walk https://t.co/eXaln3j5ka— Lunga (@soldatlunga_) September 1, 2019
Others defended Riky and pointed out that he often did the same with other fans at gigs and was embracing all his fans.
Inclusion, fan love and appreciation. Ricky is dope and everyone there seems to be having fun ❤️🔥— Ⓜ️AMBU NO:5 (@SiviweMambu) September 1, 2019
For a moment i thought it was another fake pastor story....but was i pleasently surprised. Great. The guy in the chair is happy for days. Bless licky lick for that act of kindness— Brad Weener (@durban031) September 1, 2019
A dope artist making sure that everyone have fun on his performance and as you can see the guy on the wheelchair is having the time of his life.— Thulz (@S2kza01) September 1, 2019
Attempts to contact Riky for comment were not successful at the time of publishing this article, but taking to Twitter the star called the moment "God doing his work"
He also shared the video on Instagram, telling his haters to "stop complaining and rock."