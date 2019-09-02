TshisaLIVE

‘Zodwa came after me’: Skolopad clears the air on relationship with Zodwa and being a slay queen

02 September 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Skolopad talks about her relationship with Zodwa and being a slay queen.
Skolopad has cleared the air on her relationship with former rival Zodwa Wabantu.

The pair had a "beef" for months when they first broke into the spotlight two years ago and have often thrown shade at each other.

Updating Carpo about her relationship with Zodwa on his Sharayray reality show, Skolopad said the pair "are not the same".

She also claimed that she broke into the industry before Zodwa did.

“I first appeared at the Metro FM awards in February and she later appeared after me at Durban July. People think that me and her are the same because I wore a yellow dress and she wore a black dress.”

Skolopad explained that she had no beef with Zodwa and they had settled their differences.

in 2017 Skolopad and Zodwa made headlines with their appearances at the Metro FM Music Awards and Durban July, respectively. Their stunts soon drew comparisons between the two and the pair traded shade. It got heated in October that year when Zodwa Wabantu refused to be photographed with Skolopad at the Feather Awards nominations party. 

Zodwa at the time felt that was not good for her brand. She went on to throw shade at Skolopad, saying that she should focus on making money and not chase fame. 

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE in May last year that she was willing to work with Zodwa.

"I know what has been said before but when I thought about me. Me and Zodwa being the headliners of a concert created by women for women would be great. I say this because both of us have a large female following. So when I thought about it I felt like we would shine so much brighter together and we'll invite other women to come perform too. Wouldn't that be nice? I mean we are not fighting each other mos, just building."

