Babes Wodumo blames hackers for tweet slamming Fikile Mbalula's femicide comment

03 September 2019 - 13:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Babes Wodumo says she did not criticise the transport minister.
Image: Instagram/ Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo has once again blamed hackers for comments on her Twitter account, claiming she did not mean to lambaste transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The minister sparked a furious debate on social media on Monday when he commented on the scourge of women abuse in South Africa.

TimesLIVE reported that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. It emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.

As social media users blamed the government for not doing enough to protect women from abuse, Mbalula said it would not help to play the blame game.

"The blame game is not gonna assist. Let's work together to reverse the scourge of women abuse. We are losing people very close to us," he wrote.

Babes' Twitter account slammed the minister for his comment, claiming he would not have the same view if it was his mother or sister.

While some agreed with her and applauded Babes for calling the minister out, others claimed she had gone back to her alleged abuser, and told her to sit down.

Taking to Instagram, Babes distanced herself from the comments and claimed she had been hacked.

View this post on Instagram

Guys this is not me 😔😔😔😔💔

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

The star told TshisaLIVE last month she had lost access to her Twitter account, with hackers posting a video of her making fun of Lady Zamar.

She claimed to know the man who hacked her account but said authorities were not able to track him down.

Babes later admitted it was her in the video but still maintained she was hacked, which is how the video made it onto social media. 

