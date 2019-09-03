Babes Wodumo blames hackers for tweet slamming Fikile Mbalula's femicide comment

Babes Wodumo has once again blamed hackers for comments on her Twitter account, claiming she did not mean to lambaste transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The minister sparked a furious debate on social media on Monday when he commented on the scourge of women abuse in South Africa.

TimesLIVE reported that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. It emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.

As social media users blamed the government for not doing enough to protect women from abuse, Mbalula said it would not help to play the blame game.

"The blame game is not gonna assist. Let's work together to reverse the scourge of women abuse. We are losing people very close to us," he wrote.

Babes' Twitter account slammed the minister for his comment, claiming he would not have the same view if it was his mother or sister.