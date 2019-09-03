Boity slams government: 'You don't give a f**k about the women of this country'

TV personality Boity Thulo has added her voice to the outrage over the recent attacks on women and children and claimed that government has done nothing to help the pandemic.

TimesLIVE reported that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

It emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.

In response to the reports, Boity took to Twitter to lambaste the government's alleged lack of action in addressing the issues of violence against women.

"All of you Government SA do not give a f***k about the women of the country. Nothing! We are dying daily and it continues because men have been shown and know very well that our government supports and protects rapists, abusers, and murderers”.