Boity slams government: 'You don't give a f**k about the women of this country'
Ntsiki also got tongues wagging for posting a nude to bring awareness of femicide
TV personality Boity Thulo has added her voice to the outrage over the recent attacks on women and children and claimed that government has done nothing to help the pandemic.
TimesLIVE reported that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
It emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.
In response to the reports, Boity took to Twitter to lambaste the government's alleged lack of action in addressing the issues of violence against women.
"All of you Government SA do not give a f***k about the women of the country. Nothing! We are dying daily and it continues because men have been shown and know very well that our government supports and protects rapists, abusers, and murderers”.
She added her voice to calls for the death penalty to be brought back.
Boity was not the only celeb who accused the government of not being proactive in the fight against women abuse.
TV personalities, Anele Mdoda and Hulisani Ravele, also raised questions on what the government planned to do to ensure that women are safe in society.
“We made so much noise about how our parliament now boasts 50% women. Let’s see how that helps the most endangered group in the world, South African women. I’m tired. I’m sad. Really I am just waiting to die. We aren’t living... we are tense and just waiting our turn to die,” Anele expressed.
Hulisani, on the other hand, wrote an open letter tweet to the president and explained that parents and siblings hugged their daughters a little tighter this morning fearing that it might be the last time they see them.
“Women and children are kidnapped. Women and children are raped. Women and children are beaten. Women and children are killed. Every day. Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa this is a crisis. We do not need PR responses, we need a serious plan backed by action.”
Women & children raped.
Women & children beaten.
Women & children killed.
Every day.
Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @GovernmentZA @SAPoliceService this is a crisis. We do not need PR responses, we need a serious plan backed by action.
Outspoken musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai also got tongues wagging after she posted a nude picture of herself along with the hashtag #AmINext.
Ntsiki has previously been a vocal advocate against women abuse.