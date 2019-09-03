Kevin Hart expected to make 'a full recovery' after accident

US star Kevin Hart is on the mend after a horror car crash this past weekend, with his wife sharing "he's great" and is expected to make a full recovery.

The comedian and two others were involved in a horror car accident in California on Sunday that left the star with "major back injuries". According to CNN, Kevin's driver, Jared Black, lost control and the star's vehicle rolled down an embankment, leaving two of the three people in the car trapped inside.

A source told The Blast that Kevin's injuries are “not a spinal cord injury" and he is "able to walk and move his extremities".

He went for back surgery just hours after the accident and will be in hospital for a few days.

Since news of the accident broke, social media has been flooded with tributes and support for Kevin.

Speaking to TMZ, Kevin's wife, Eniko, said they were positive he would recover.

"He's great, he's going to be just fine. He's good. Everybody's good, thank God," she said.

She said he was awake but was not yet joking and laughing.

The publication had earlier reported that Kevin apparently left the scene shortly after the accident and went to his nearby residence to get medical attention before being taken to a medical facility for his injuries.

It is understood the driver had not been drinking before the incident. He was also treated for his injuries.