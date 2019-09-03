Manaka Ranaka on xenophobic attacks: 'It makes me ashamed to be South African'

Celebs have joined the chorus of outrage over xenophobic attacks that erupted across Gauteng this week.

As mobs targeting foreign shop owners spilled on to Joburg streets in a wave of violence on Monday afternoon, some celebs couldn't hold back their shock and disgust over the behaviour.

They took to social media to share their outrage.

Commenting on a post about the violence by 2017 Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba, actress Manaka Ranaka said she was ashamed to be South African.

"This makes me more ashamed of being South African. How do I fly our flag high with pride when we have become such people?"

Mthokozisi posted an alleged xenophobic attack and pleaded with the government to do something.

Cassper Nyovest also added his voice to the outrage, posting a heartfelt message urging people to stop xenophobic attacks.

He explained that there were other ways to resolve problems in the country.