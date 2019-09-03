TshisaLIVE

Manaka Ranaka on xenophobic attacks: 'It makes me ashamed to be South African'

03 September 2019 - 18:02 By Masego Seemela
Manaka Ranaka condemns the recent xenophobic attacks.
Image: Via Manaka Ranaka's Instagram

Celebs have joined the chorus of outrage over xenophobic attacks that erupted across Gauteng this week.

As mobs targeting foreign shop owners spilled on to Joburg streets in a wave of violence on Monday afternoon, some celebs couldn't hold back their shock and disgust over the behaviour.

They took to social media to share their outrage.

Commenting on a post about the violence by 2017 Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba, actress Manaka Ranaka said she was ashamed to be South African.

"This makes me more ashamed of being South African. How do I fly our flag high with pride when we have become such people?" 

Mthokozisi posted an alleged xenophobic attack and pleaded with the government to do something. 

Cassper Nyovest also added his voice to the outrage, posting a heartfelt message urging people to stop xenophobic attacks.

He explained that there were other ways to resolve problems in the country. 

View this post on Instagram

#StopXenophobicAttacks #StopXenophobia

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

Also weighing in on the topic was rapper Nadia Nakai who said the violence needed to stop.

"It should never be okay to attack and hurt innocent people because a criminal came from their country. We have a whole South African evil man who committed a hideous crime while having so many other crimes against women every day in South Africa but we don’t walk around f***king up every South African man we see," she said in reference to a 42-year-old man who had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. 

Cassper flaunts that Bentley and 'pretty boy' life

Eh! Cassper is really living the life hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge

Maps and Cassper also weigh in on the nationwide scare of missing persons.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

