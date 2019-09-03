Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi: 'Women in my country are an endangered species'

Reigning Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has added her voice to the thousands who have spoken about crime against women and children.

Zozibini, who was crowned on Women's Day, was commenting about UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. The man accused of raping and murdering Mrwetyana appeared in court on Monday. It was the first time South Africans heard details about her last moments after a nationwide search for her.

The state claims the man worked at a post office, the last place Mrwetyana was seen alive. It's alleged he lured her into the post office and beat her with a scale.

The state alleges blood was found inside the post office and the man's car.

An unidentified body has been discovered in Khayelitsha on Saturday, with DNA tests being done to verify the identity.

SA's beauty queen commented on Mrwetyana, saying that "women in my country are an endangered species".