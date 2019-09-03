TshisaLIVE

Pastor Mboro is praying for the slay queens: 'They are broken inside'

03 September 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Pastor Mboro is putting slay queens in his prayers.
Image: Via Incredible Happenings Facebook

Pastor Mboro is not about the slay queen life and he is praying for them to reclaim their independence.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Mboro explained that he has been praying for women who he describes as 'struggling to reclaim their identity and personal values'.

“They are broken inside, and empty. They find their value by getting clothes, hairstyles, and cars from men. They live the slay queen life to get all those things, and they do not realise that once you put a price on your value you have sold your soul to nothing.”

Known for being one who doesn't mince his words, Mbora said that men see women like that as “cheap” and “valueless”.

“I have a number of slay queens coming to my church for deliverance and prayer. They don’t feel loved and they lack a sense of belonging. Most women fall into the slay queen lifestyle not knowing the consequences that come with it.”

Mboro said that not all women were like that, however. Some were not after money or the slay queen lifestyle, he said. "Women are created in the image of God. They are special, not for sale. They are not sex objects."

The pastor explained that he received pictures and WhatsApps from these slay queens crying and seeking help and prayer. "I pray for them privately because some of them are not comfortable to come out.”

“We pray for them so that they can pick up the pieces and move on."

