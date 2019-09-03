Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns

Pearl Thusi has come under fire on social media after she posted a tweet about missing her cellphone amid outrage and calls for an end to femicide in South Africa.

There was a heavy mood on social media on Monday, a mix of sadness and frustration, after TimesLIVE reported that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

It emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.

It came amid reports that six-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped while her mother was dropping her off at school, and while xenophobic violence and looting gripped areas in Gauteng.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that Amy-Lee had been returned to her parents after a ransom was demanded and police hostage negotiators were called in to assist the family.

While celebs and ordinary citizens expressed their outrage and sadness over the state of the country at the moment, Pearl tweeted about missing her phone and advertised a campaign to help her find it again.