Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns
Pearl Thusi has come under fire on social media after she posted a tweet about missing her cellphone amid outrage and calls for an end to femicide in South Africa.
There was a heavy mood on social media on Monday, a mix of sadness and frustration, after TimesLIVE reported that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
It emerged during his appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday that the man allegedly lured the 19-year-old student into the Clareinch Post Office, where he attacked, raped and killed her.
It came amid reports that six-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped while her mother was dropping her off at school, and while xenophobic violence and looting gripped areas in Gauteng.
It was announced on Tuesday morning that Amy-Lee had been returned to her parents after a ransom was demanded and police hostage negotiators were called in to assist the family.
While celebs and ordinary citizens expressed their outrage and sadness over the state of the country at the moment, Pearl tweeted about missing her phone and advertised a campaign to help her find it again.
I really miss my Amber Sunrise P30 Pro (even though I only had it for 24 hours 💔😢😔)— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) September 2, 2019
Together with Huawei I have decided to put together an amazing REWARD for whoever helps me find my Smartphone.
Help find #PearlsAmberSunrise 🙏🏽😭🙏🏽😭.
huaweip30pro @HuaweiZA
Many felt Pearl's tweet was badly timed. They claimed it was in bad taste when a six-year-old had gone missing and the country was struggling with other serious issues.
They made their feelings known in the comments section of the post, amassing more than 1,000 comments and putting her name on the Twitter trends list as one of the most talked about topics.
Pearl has not responded to the backlash but has kept the tweet on her page, where the comments keep flooding in
We facing a national crisis wena ngapha you worried nge phone, no sympathy, condolences whatsoever. Ay o Pearl impela inqondo ayikho yayiqinisile leya ndoda pic.twitter.com/FnDdYL1K7M— Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) September 2, 2019
If you've got nothing to say Pearl ncono uthule, your father, Cyril is Quiet- nawe landela. KuCrucial ngok', wena uBusy ngoAmber. Nor man hlonipha iskhati. 😑🤷 Jesus didn't die for you to be this careless. pic.twitter.com/ABY0IrA378— Mandisa 🇿🇦⚡ (@African_Yams) September 2, 2019
Brika net da, net da, le Hawaii yeuwe ya gawo. Re busy ka shut down pic.twitter.com/0Tva7sNTcK— The Mor (@TheMor9) September 2, 2019
This is so insensitive Pearl. Lives ae being lost left, right and center yet wena ubusy telling us about your stupid phone. Awusimele sisi we've got bigger, serious issues to tend to as a Country.— 1.9.9.X (@Samkeli46618433) September 2, 2019
Worse you've got Girl children so nje re-evaluate your life. This is reality. Shuu
Awkahle Pearl— Monde 🇿🇦 (@Monde_Sean) September 2, 2019
This is not a good time for a promo pic.twitter.com/KU80PfOeYu
Babes, you are a South African Woman, a celebrity. Your voice could really make a difference for us. But you crying for a phone. We crying for our lives. Timing.— _adi_who? (@Adi_Wadi14) September 2, 2019
At least you lost a phone. people are losing their lives here in the country. since last week after what happened in Pretoria!!— T-BOSE...🌟🌟🌟 (@Thabisokale3) September 2, 2019
Nazoke... Pearls phone is a priority people. Stop what you doing and find it. It's way more important than whatever is going on in South Africa pic.twitter.com/3h52DoGddu— #BrokenXbox 🎮 (@BWA_CJ) September 2, 2019
Others defended Pearl and brought receipts to prove she had added her heartbreak at the news of Uyinene's death.
FYI: this was 6hrs ago. Leave Pearl alone pic.twitter.com/o8fhhqiIPm— Kanya Ntshongwana (@kanya_kb) September 2, 2019
Im surprised by hostility on this tweet. Tomorrow you'll be tweeting about your sex lives and posting nudes but Pearl must ask permission from y'all for a promo. You should channel your energy on challenging the President to do something about his state. Leave Pearl alone— 👑Madlomo. Sbhushwana.👑 (@NdlelaSnethemba) September 2, 2019
Y'all trolling Pearl for nothing, yes we have a national crisis but what are any of you doing about it instead of tweeting and creating hashtags? Bullying Pearl and diverting your attention from the matter at hand is not helping anyone! HandsOff Pearl Thusi 🙄🙄— Beaunella Khumalo (@BeaunellaK) September 3, 2019