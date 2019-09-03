Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' hits two million views on YouTube in just two weeks
Our Tsonga queen and rapper Sho Madjozi just keeps on winning, and we couldn't be happier and prouder. Her Colors performance of her new hit, John Cena, has hit over two million views in just two weeks since it was uploaded on YouTube.
Colors is a music platform which showcases different talents from all around the world, with Sho one of its latest features. Her track boasts Swahili lyrics, which made it an instant hit in various African countries.
Even she can't contain her excitement.
On Sunday, she took to Twitter to thank her fans and even dropped some pearls of wisdom, saying "All I can say is, in everything you do, put your love into it."
Woke up to my performance on Colors having hit 2 million views. 🎉✨😊🙌🏽 In just 2 weeks.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 1, 2019
I had no idea that a simple performance could have such a big impact. All I can say is every thing you do, put all your love into it💗💗😊🙏🏽 https://t.co/wSr6XgzVSd
While the success of this performance is exciting, it's hardly a surprise.
WWE wrestler John Cena gave the song a thumbs up, while fans all around the continent initiated a #JohnCenaChallenge, in which they shared videos of themselves jamming to the song.